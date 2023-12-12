Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed accuses CM Vijayan of conspiring to harm him physically

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of hatching a conspiracy to physically harm him after his convoy was reportedly attacked in Thiruvananthapuram.Khan’s accusations against the Kerala CM came after his convoy was attacked allegedly by members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M). The alleged incident took place when Khan was going to the airport.Speaking to reporters, the Kerala Governor claimed that vehicles of protesters were standing there.“Is it possible that if a Chief Minister programme is going on, cars with protesters will be allowed there? Will they (police) allow anybody to come near the car of the Chief Minister? Here cars of the protesters were standing there and police pushed them into their cars and they ran away,” Mr Khan said.

Khan said that goons have taken the charge of the roads in Thiruvananthapuram and it is the state’s chief minister who is behind the conspiracy to hurt him physically.“So, it is the Chief Minister, I am saying it clearly, who is conspiring and sending these people to hurt me physically. The ‘goondas’ have taken charge of the roads of Thiruvananthapuram,” he added.On Monday, when Khan was on his way to the airport to catch a flight to Delhi, a group of SFI members showed him black flags, going close to his car and shouting slogans.Irked by the protest, Khan disembarked his car and walked towards the protesters and said, “Bloody criminals, come’’. Then, turning towards the police, Khan said, “How did they come near me? Who is the police officer here? They (protesters) are criminals hitting my car,’’ he said.Blaming the CM, the Governor said, “…When I got down, the police sent them into the car and they ran away. What can the poor police do when the CM is directing them. It is the CM who is conspiring. I am clearly saying that he is sending these people to hurt me physically… It is not the job of the chief minister to conspire to hurt me physically…”BJP leader and Minister of State V. Muraleedharan said, “The Kerala CM and the Communist Party Secretary have been issuing threats to the Kerala Governor during the last few weeks as the Governor is taking a firm stand against the corruption and nepotism of the state government. Yesterday's incident in Thiruvananthapuram where Kerala Governor was attacked depicts the level of law and order situation in the state. The fact that he was attacked thrice during his travel from Raj Bhavan to the airport, a distance of around 5km and these people were let loose by the ruling front and police were made ineffective to suit the interests of the people who were there to attack the Governor."



