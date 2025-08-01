Kerala Governor, CM Vijayan spar again over re-appointment of VCs

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 Hours after Kerala Governor and ex-officio Chancellor Rajendra V. Arlekar re-appointed K. Sivparasad and Ciza Thomas as interim Vice Chancellors of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and the Digital University, Kerala (DUK), respectively, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to him, seeking the decision be reconsidered.

What has irked the Vijayan government was Arlekar issued this orders of reappointment after the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Kerala Governor and the government to harmoniously work towards the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, without indulging in politics and keeping in mind the interest of students.

Sivaprasad and Thomas were appointed by former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan but had stepped down on July 14 after a division bench of the High Court upheld a single judge's order invalidating their appointments.

But Arlekar approached the apex court against the High Court verdict and got a favourable verdict and re-appointed both Sivaprasad and Thomas. This has upset Vijayan, who immediately shot off a letter to Arlekar asking to cancel the appointment.

Vijayan contended that the appointments made on Friday were against the directions of the apex court, as the appointed people were not in the list of the state government.

State Law Ministers P. Rajeeve and Higher Education Minister, Dr R. Bindhu, have also slammed Arlekar for violating the orders of the apex court in the appointments.

The state government has now sought legal advice on the appointments made by Arlekar and is likely to approach the apex court.

According to separate notifications issued by Arlekar’s office on Friday, both Sivaprasad and Ciza will exercise the powers and perform the duties of the office of the Vice Chancellor in the respective universities for a period of six months or till a regular Vice Chancellor is appointed, whichever is earlier.

