Kerala Governor to inaugurate free clinic for poor in memory of doctor stabbed to death

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate a clinic in memory of Dr Vandana Das, who was stabbed to death while on duty on May 10, 2023. The Governor will inaugurate the clinic on October 10

The clinic is being set up by the parents of Vandana Das at Thrikkunnapuzha in the Alappuzha district of Kerala.

The building spans 2000 square feet and has the potential to be developed into a hospital in future. The clinic will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Union Minister Suresh Gopi will inaugurate a medical camp at the facility on October 11.

Father of Vandana, Mohandas told media persons that his daughter had come here to spend her vacation at the family home near the National Waterway in Thrikkanapuzha. He said that she had a strong desire to treat the poor at both Thrikkanapuzha and Attapadi after completion of her MBBS.

Speaking to media persons Mohandas said that the family was setting up the clinic to treat poor people for free as a memory to Vandana.

It may be recalled that Vandana Das who was doing her internship training after completing her MBBS course was brutally killed by a person later identified as 42 year old Sandeep on May 10, 2023, in Kottarkara taluk hospital

Sandeep, who was a suspect in a criminal case, was brought by police at around 4.30 a.m. at the hospital where Vandana Das was on duty.

Police had brought Sandeep who had an injury in his leg and was under the influence of alcohol. The assailant, who was an upper primary teacher, had himself dialled the police and said that he was feeling threatened with his life by someone.

On reaching the hospital, Sandeep attacked policemen on duty and another person. After Sandeep turned violent, everyone ran out of the clinic except for Vandana who was inside.

The criminal took a pair of scissors from the dressing room and stabbed Vandana multiple times. Onlookers said that Sandeep continued to stab Vandana even after she fell motionless.

An autopsy conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College revealed that she was stabbed 10 times in her back and neck.

The drastic incident sparked outrage across the state and doctors accused the hospitals and government of poor working conditions for the interns and doctors.

