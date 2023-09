Kerala govt college files complaint against forged certificate by 'teacher'

Kochi, June 6 The principal of Maharaja's Government College, Ernakulam in Kerala has filed a complaint against a former student after it was found that she had used a fake certificate of experience and sought a teaching job as a Guest Lecturer at a government college in Wayanad.

The complaint has been registered against Kasargod resident K.Vidya, a former student of the college who did her MA in Malayalam during 2016 - 2018 at the Maharaja's College.

The principal told the media that it was on Monday that a teacher from the Government College in Wayanad got in touch with them about a candidate who had appeared for the post of Guest Lecturer in Malayalam.

"Her certificate showed that she was teaching as a Guest Lecturer here during 2018-19 and 2020-21. On perusal of our records it was found out that this college had not sought the services of any guest lecturer in the Malayalam department in the past one decade," said the principal.

"Then we checked the certificate of experience and here too it was shown as signed by the Principal/Head of Department. No certificates are issued by the head of departments in this college. The seal and the emblem are all fake. After doing all this we registered a complaint against Vidya with the local police," added the principal.

Meanwhile, the Congress backed student organisation, KSU, has begun a protest and blamed that the CPI(M) backed student organisation, SFI, was behind this fake certificate racket.

Vidya after her Master's degree had joined the Sanskrit University at Kalady and finished her M.Phil. She at the same time was a leading SFI student's activist.

Mohammed Shiyas, the Ernakulam district Congress committee president, said the woman is a close friend of a now leading SFI office-bearer.

"This is the work of the CPI(M), which will go to any extent to help their cadres, and this is a clear case of fraud being done and using the government influence wrongly," said Shiyas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor