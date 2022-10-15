Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan's facebook account hacked
By IANS | Published: October 15, 2022 02:15 PM 2022-10-15T14:15:05+5:30 2022-10-15T14:30:07+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's facebook account has been hacked. A complaint regarding it has ...
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's facebook account has been hacked.
A complaint regarding it has been registered with the authorities concerned.
For a while, Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government have not been sharing the best of relations and on a few occasions, the two have also taken on one another.
When the tiff between the two touched new levels, some CPI-M leaders even went to the extent of saying that the Governor's posts are not needed in the states.
The Vijayan government has a huge support base, especially in the cyber world. Anyone who turns critical of the government in the social media, is taken to task by the so-called cyber wing of Vijayan supporters.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app