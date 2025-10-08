Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to actress Lakshmi R. Menon in abduction case

Kochi, Oct 8 ( IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to actress Lakshmi R. Menon in connection with an abduction and assault case.

The order was passed by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on the plea filed by Menon and two others accused in the matter.

The case arose from an incident on August 24 at a Kochi pub, where a dispute reportedly broke out between Menon, her friends, and an IT professional, who later became the complainant.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Menon and the other accused allegedly intercepted the complainant’s car, dragged him out, forced him into their vehicle, and assaulted him.

The FIR named Menon under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including kidnapping and abduction (Sections 140(2)), wrongful restraint (126), obscene acts (296), wrongful confinement (127(2)), voluntarily causing hurt (115(2)), criminal intimidation (351(2)), and common intention (3(5)).

Earlier, the High Court had extended interim protection from arrest to the accused after the complainant filed an affidavit stating that the dispute had been amicably resolved and that he did not wish to pursue the matter further.

In Wednesday’s order, the Court noted: “The allegations in the FIR prima facie show that serious offences have been committed. However, an affidavit has been filed by the de-facto complainant stating that the matter has been settled and that he has no objection to granting anticipatory bail to the petitioners.”

In her anticipatory bail plea, Menon maintained that the allegations against her were false and motivated and denied any involvement in the alleged offences.

The High Court’s order allows Menon and the other accused to remain protected from arrest while the investigation proceeds, effectively bringing temporary relief to the actress amid the high-profile case.

