Kerala HC orders return of gold-plated panels removed from Sabarimala temple

Kochi, Sep 10 In a setback to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the Kerala High Court has ordered that the gold-plated panels removed from the 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian) sculptures at the entrance of the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala and transported to Chennai must be brought back immediately.

The directive came while considering a petition on the removal of the gold-plated sheets for repair work.

The court, visibly dissatisfied with the development, came down heavily on the TDB, noting that such actions had bypassed established judicial directions.

According to a report filed by the Special Commissioner, the removal of the gold plating was carried out without prior court approval, violating earlier directives that all gold-related works at the shrine should be executed only at the Sannidhanam and strictly under court-appointed supervision.

The Special Commissioner termed the lapse a serious breach of protocol.

The development has triggered fresh controversy around temple administration.

When the controversy surfaced on Tuesday, TDB President P.S. Prashanth defended the move, asserting that the decision was taken with the consent of the temple Thantri (chief priest).

"The sculptures had visible tarnish, scratches, and even cracks on the legs. Repairs were urgent before the upcoming Mandalam season. The removal was carried out in the presence of the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner and Vigilance officials," he said.

The controversy has also reignited debates on the economic value of aged gold.

Some argue that exposure to the elements enhances its worth, raising suspicions that even if the same weight of gold is returned, hidden financial benefits could accrue.

This is not the first time Sabarimala has faced such scrutiny.

Allegations of irregularities had earlier surfaced when the temple roof was dismantled and re-plated with gold, with critics questioning transparency in handling temple assets.

With the court now demanding the immediate return of the panels and scheduling further hearings, the episode has once again put the TDB’s decision-making under a sharp legal and public spotlight.

