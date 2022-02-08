Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking license of Malayalam channel

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoking the license and removing the name of a Malayalam news channel named 'Media One' from the list of permitted news channels citing security reasons.

The Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh dismissed the writ petition filed by 'Media One' seeking a direction to withdraw the order.

The Court dictated that the "Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called for various intelligence agencies. Based on the inputs from these agencies, it has been decided not to renew the security clearance. There are inputs that justify the decision."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor