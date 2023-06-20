Kerala High Court issues notice to all respondents against alleged drill in temple compound

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 20 : The Kerala High Court has issued notice to respondents in the case where two devotees of "Sarkara Devi temple" filed a case against RSS members for allegedly conducting drills and training inside temple compound.

The case will be considered next Monday.

The Devaswom board counsel orally informed the court that despite warning and notice by administrator these actions continued.

Counsel further informed that they are proposing to install a gate in temple premises to ward off such activities.

Court has asked Devaswom board to to file an affidavit in this regard .

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar also sought response of the State government and the Travancore Devaswom Board, and posted the matter for further consideration on 26th June.

This comes after two devotees of "Sree Sarkaradevi Temple", Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district approached the Kerala High Court against RSS members conducting mass drills and weaponry training from 5 pm to 12 am on all days.

Petitioners said that this is causing agony and difficulty to the pilgrims and devotees of the temple.

Petitioners also said that they are using tobacco products within the temple premises, and it is affecting the cleanliness, purity, and divinity of the sanctum Sactorum' of the Temple. The unpleasant smell causes great discomfort to the devotees.

The petition stated, "They are also shouting loud slogans as a part of their mass drill /weaponry training, and disrupting the peaceful and serene atmosphere required to be maintained at a temple."

The temple is under the Travancore Devaswom board, the board had recently re-issued an order that such kinds of activities cannot be done on the temple premises and that if action is not taken then there will be action against the administrators.

