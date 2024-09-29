Kerala: Independent MLA PV Anvar booked for 'inciting terror'

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 Kerala Police have registered an FIR against independent MLA P. V. Anvar on the charges of leaking telephone calls of top officials in the state, including senior police officers, to "incite terror".

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a person Thomas K Peeliyanikkal.

The FIR states that Anvar allegedly leaked the telephone call details of senior police officers of the state and published these in visual media and other platforms to "incite terror and violence".

It comes ahead of Anvar's scheduled public address in his Assembly constituency of Nilambur explaining the reasons for his outbursts against state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CM's Political secretary P. Sasi and ADGP Law and Order M. R. Ajith Kumar.

After Anvar's public outbursts, Chief Minister Vijayan and the CPI-M distanced from him and the CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan told media persons that the party will henceforth have no association with Anvar.

The police have slapped charges under section 192 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with provocation for rioting.

He had levelled allegations against Chief Minister Vijayan.

After the Chief Minister and CPI-M leadership came out openly against Anvar, party cadres conducted protest marches across the Malappuram district with provocative slogans against the MLA.

Anvar has also filed a complaint with the Kerala DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb after CPI-M workers issued a death threat against him hours after the party disowned him on Friday.

Following this, the Malappuram District Superintendent of Police has deployed police security at Anvar's residence.

Anvar, a two-term independent MLA from Nilambur Assembly constituency, had won the elections twice with the support of the Left Front and was a member of the CPI-M parliamentary party committee.

In 2016, Anvar secured his maiden win, defeating Mohammed’s son Aryadan Shoukat and repeated the feat in 2021 polls.

