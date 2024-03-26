'Kerala is proud of you': PM Modi tells BJP's Alathur nominee TN Sarasu who highlighted Coop bank scam

Thiruvananthapuram, March 26 A government college teacher for a quarter of a century and college principal for a year, Prof T.N. Sarasu, who has been fielded by the BJP from Kerala's Alathur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, had refused to bow to political pressures and was "rewarded" with a symbolic grave dug for her on the day of her retirement in 2016.

As she retired as the principal of the state-run Victoria College, Palakkad, a symbolic grave was prepared in front of the college's main building with an inscription saying that it was dug for Sarasu, and even a wreath placed on the grave, decorated with yellow and pink flowers.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her up and discussed her poll preparations, questioned her about the incident, she said: "The college had teachers attached to the Leftist organisation besides the SFI student wing and they wanted me to do what they wanted, which I did not do."

Prof Sarasu now has a different goal: seeking justice for victims of cooperative bank scams in the state.

After asking her about the election campaign and wishing her all the best, Sarasu asked PM Modi if she could raise an issue, and he instantly told her to say that. Sarasu then told the Prime Minister about the numerous scams in the Cooperative banks that are run by the CPI-M leaders who have looted money, especially those depositors hailing from poor and middle-class families.

"I am very happy that you have raised the issues of the common people. I have also some details of what you have raised. I assure you that the government will take strict action and you can tell the people that whatever assets the Enforcement Directorate has attached will be used to pay the money of the poor depositors," said PM Modi.

Sarasu also told PM Modi that she was taking forward the messages of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Modi ki Guarantee' to woo the electorate.

She also briefed the Prime Minister about her efforts to bring people to election booths and encourage them to exercise their franchise.

"Kerala is proud of you. I am confident that the people of Alathur will choose you to represent them in the Parliament," PM Modi remarked in the closing note.

Sarasu has worked as a teacher for 25 years and for one year, she was as a principal.

She would be involved in a triangular contest against sitting Congress MP Remya Haridas, and Devaswom Minister & senior CPI-M leader K. Radhakrishnan.

Polling is scheduled to be held in Kerala's all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 26.

