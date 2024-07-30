Kerala Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 43, PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased

The death toll in the devastating landslides in Wayanad district has risen to 24. The DSC Centre of the Indian Army in Kannur has deployed two flood relief columns to rescue stranded people and government personnel in Vyithiri taluk. Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities. Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased in multiple landslides that hit Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday, following torrential rains.“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad and the injured would be given Rs 50,000” PM’s office said in a statement.

Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur soon to take part in the search and rescue operations. He also held a high-level evaluation meeting and visited the State Disaster Management Authority office in the state capital to assess the situation.State Revenue Minister K Rajan said that over 70 persons who were injured in the landslides have been admitted to various hospitals. He further added that one team of NDRF is working to clear the debris and create access as they progress towards Mundakkai. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the incident and said that he spoke to Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre to the state."Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.