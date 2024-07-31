Kerala Landslide: Gautam Adani Announces ₹5 Crore As Contribution to CM Relief Fund

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani announced ₹5 crore as the group's contribution to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. "The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time," Adani posted on X. Military personnel on Wednesday intensified search and rescue operations in Kerala’s Wayanad district, where landslides have claimed more than 100 lives, with the Army saying that it has recovered around 70 bodies and rescued nearly 1,000 people so far.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Kerala government was given an “early warning” on July 23 and again on July 24, a week before the devastating landslides in Wayanad occurred killing at least 150 people. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were sent to Kerala in advance but alleged negligence on part of the Pinarayi Vijayan government for failing to evacuate people in time.

“India is among four countries that can provide warnings on natural disasters at least seven days in advance,” Shah said.He said that the casualties in Wayanad could have been minimised with timely action, “had the Kerala government become alert following the arrival of NDRF teams.” He reiterated that the Centre is “standing like a rock” with Kerala to support it amid the tragedy.Chooralmala is one of the hardest-hit villages in the disaster, with almost all shops and houses destroyed. Mundakkai, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages have also been heavily affected due to landslides.

