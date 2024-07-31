Kerala Landslide: Major Rescue Operation Underway in Wayanad Over 1,000 People Rescued

In response to the severe landslide that struck Wayanad, Kerala, a large-scale rescue operation is currently in progress, involving approximately 500 to 600 personnel from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police. The coordinated effort has thus far led to the successful rescue of over 1,000 individuals from the affected areas. The landslide, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, has caused significant damage and disruption in the region. In light of the urgency of the situation, teams from various agencies have been deployed to conduct search and rescue missions, provide medical aid, and ensure the safety of residents.

The Army, equipped with specialized equipment and trained personnel, is playing a critical role in accessing and navigating through the debris. The NDRF has mobilized its teams to perform swift rescue operations and offer assistance to those in distress. Additionally, local police forces are working to maintain order and provide logistical support. The rescue teams are operating under challenging conditions, including adverse weather and difficult terrain. Despite these obstacles, their efforts have been crucial in reaching and evacuating individuals who were trapped or at risk. s: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is from Kerala, says the situation in the state is ‘rather grim.’ Victims, whose bodies have been identified, are being handed over to family members for last rites.