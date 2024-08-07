Kerala Landslide: Wayanad Rescue Efforts Enter Ninth Day as Death Toll Surpasses 400

Rescue operations are intensifying in the Wayanad district of Kerala as the devastating aftermath of recent landslides continues to unfold. On Wednesday, efforts led by the Indian Air Force, Army, and state authorities are now in their ninth day. The Indian Air Force has airlifted a specialized Army team from Kalpetta to the Chaliyar River to bolster rescue efforts, according to a Defense PRO in Kochi.

The landslides, which struck the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas on July 30, have caused severe destruction, claiming over 400 lives and inflicting extensive property damage. A fresh team of six trained Army personnel, four Special Operation Groups (SOGs) from the Kerala Police, two Forest Officers, and a dog squad has been deployed to the Sunrise Valley near the Soojippara waterfalls. This team is focusing on covering additional downstream areas, aiming to recover more bodies following a search that covered 4 kilometers the previous day.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that the government will oversee a world-class rehabilitation process for the affected areas in Wayanad, setting a precedent for future resettlement models. He emphasized the goal of implementing a resettlement strategy that could serve as a national and global benchmark. The official death toll from the landslides now stands at 222, but the number could rise further as around 180 individuals remain unaccounted for. The overall death toll, including recovered bodies and parts, has exceeded 400.

