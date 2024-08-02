Kerala Landslides: ICUs are Ready in Wayanad Veena George Shares Major Update On Survivors Health

In response to the recent disaster in Wayanad, Kerala, the state's healthcare infrastructure is mobilizing to provide intensive care to those rescued from affected areas. Hospitals, including Manjeri Medical College and Kozhikode Medical College, are now equipped to handle patients needing advanced medical attention, with airlift services in place to expedite their transport. In the wake of this tragic event, significant progress has been made in the forensic investigation of casualties. To date, post-mortem procedures have been completed for 199 deceased individuals. Additionally, DNA samples have been collected from 130 body parts to aid in identification and provide closure for affected families.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has emphasized the state's commitment to delivering comprehensive medical and forensic support during this critical time. The death toll has reached over 300, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, according to ANI. Despite heavy rains and challenging terrain, 40 rescue teams are continuing their search operations. These 40 teams will be conducting search operations in six zones of the landslide-hit areas: Attamala and Aaranmala (first), Mundakkai (second), Punchirimattam (third), Vellarimala village (fourth), GVHSS Vellarimala (fifth), and the riverbank (sixth).

The joint teams include personnel from the army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and MEG, along with three locals and one forest department employee. Additionally, a three-pronged search operation will focus on the Chaliyar River. The eight police stations along the 40-km stretch of the river will collaborate with local swimming experts to search for bodies that may have been carried downstream or are trapped along the riverbanks. Simultaneously, another search operation will be conducted using a police helicopter.Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that “Nobody is left to be saved in the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala.