Kerala Landslides: PM Modi to Visit Wayanad To Review Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts on August 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Wayanad, Kerala, on August 10th to assess relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of recent landslides. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Kannur around 11 AM. He will then conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected region in Wayanad. By 12:15 PM, PM Modi will visit the site, where he will receive a briefing from Rescue Forces on evacuation operations and oversee ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

PM will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide. PM will thereafter chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

On July 31, a series of back-to-back landslides occurring within four hours during heavy rains caused widespread destruction in Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages in Wayanad. Despite rescue efforts involving multiple agencies, including the Army and Navy, 138 individuals remain missing, and the death toll has surpassed 400, according to government reports.

