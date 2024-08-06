Kerala Landslides: State Govt Announces Rehabilitation Package for Landslide-Hit Wayanad

The Kerala government announced a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those affected by the landslides in Wayanad. As rescue operations and relief efforts persist, stories of both significant loss and remarkable bravery are coming to light.

Authorities stated that land would be acquired, houses would be built, and necessary infrastructure for rehabilitation would be established as soon as possible.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal informed reporters that numerous individuals and organizations from around the world have offered support for the rehabilitation efforts. He made the remarks following his visit to the landslide-affected areas of Chooralmala in the district.

"The government will implement a comprehensive package for the rehabilitation of the people affected by the disaster," the minister said. At present, the state government is giving top priority to the state of mind of the disaster-hit people housed in relief camps, he added. Search operations in the affected areas are continuing vigorously, the minister said.

Officials reported that 2,514 people from 723 families are currently housed in relief camps. The group includes 943 men, 972 women, and 599 children, with six of the women being pregnant. As the search for survivors and victims persists on the seventh day amidst the devastation, authorities have deployed unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver food packets to areas still inaccessible by conventional methods.

"A rapid food and water delivery system has been established to support rescue workers. Drone operations enabled the direct delivery of food to personnel operating heavy machinery, such as Hitachi and JCB (earthmovers) equipment," according to an official release here on Monday.