Kerala Literature Festival to be held at Kozhikode beach from Jan 12 to 15

New Delhi, Dec 1 The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), one of Asia's largest literature festivals, will be held at Kozhikode beach from January 12 to 15. The festival is promoted by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation and supported by the state government.

Poet and critic, K. Sachidanandan will be the Festival Director and speakers include Nobel laureates, Jnanpith winners, Oscar winners, Booker Prize recipients, film and theatre personalities, performers and artists, designers, and diplomats.

KLF is part of the tourist calendar of the region with participation from across India and from other parts of the world for the four-day event.

With an aggregate footfall of more than 3 lakh, KLF combines literary and popular cultures.

The sixth edition will have over 400 speakers including the likes of Jeffrey Archer, Abhijit Banerjee, Nastasia Cheyenne Olivier, Ada Yonath, Arundhati Roy, Orhan Pamuk, Francesc Miralles, Geethanjali Shree, Wendy Doniger, Ramachandra Guha, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Sanjeev Sanyal, Piyush Pandey, Shashi Tharoor, Prakash Raj, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Shobhaa De, Manu S. Pillai, Kapil Sibal, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Faizal Kottikollon, Sudha Murthy, Capt G.R. Gopinath, Meghnad Desai, Tushar Gandhi, Remo Fernandes, Usha Uthup, Yoko Ogawa, Emily Perkins, Jerry Pinto, and P. Sai Nath among others.

The sessions at KLF aim to map literature through discussions on aspects of science & technology, art, cinema, politics, music, environment, literature, the pandemic & its impacts, business & entrepreneurship, health, art & leisure, travel & tourism, gender, economy, culture genomics, history & politics, and various facets that shape human consciousness. Fireside chats at night, music concerts, and classical, theatre, and performing artists will make up the entertainment quotient at the festival.

