Kerala: Male nurse held for raping lady doctor

Thiruvananthapuram, March 2 A male nurse was arrested for repeatedly raping a lady doctor for the past three months in Kozikode district of Kerala on Thursday.

The doctor was working with Nisham Babu, hailing from Thissur, in a private hospital in Mysuru, when he moved to Kozhikode.

He then called the doctor over on the pretext of a lucrative job in a hospital. When she reached Kozhikode, he assaulted her sexually.

Babu then started harassing the woman and when she refused to give in to his demands, he circulated her private photographs in social media, following which she registered a complaint.

