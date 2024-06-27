Kerala Man Dies After Upper Berth Seat Falls On Him in Train Coach

In a freak accident, a train passenger hailing from Maranchery near Ponnani in Malappuram died after the middle berth of the train fell on him. His funeral was held on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred last week when the 62-year-old passenger, identified as Ali Khan, was traveling in the sleeper coach of Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express (12645)

The upper berth, occupied by another passenger, suddenly collapsed onto Khan, who was resting on the lower berth. The impact of the falling berth and the weight of the passenger caused significant injuries to Khan. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad by railway authorities. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing surgery.

Days after the incident, India Railways issued a clarification and said that the accident was not caused by a defunct berth. The railways said that when the berth in question was checked by authorities, it was found that the occupant had not properly locked the upper berth using the chains, causing the accident.

"The concerned passenger was travelling on seat no. 57 (lower berth) of S/6 coach. The upper berth seat fell down due to improper placement of chain of the upper berth. Due to improper chaining of seat of upper berth by passenger, the seat fell down," Railway Ministry spokesperson said in an official clarification.