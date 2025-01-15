Kerala Man Found Alive in Mortuary Hours After Being Declared Dead in Mangaluru Hospital

A 67-year-old man from Kerala was found alive in a mortuary in Kannur late Monday night, hours after being declared dead by a private hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The man, Velluvakkandi Pavithran from Pachapoika in Kannur, had been admitted to the Mangaluru hospital earlier for treatment of paralysis and respiratory issues. Despite being placed on a ventilator, his condition worsened. The hospital informed his family that life support would be withdrawn due to a lack of improvement, and by evening, he was declared dead.

His body was transported to Kannur in an ambulance around 6:30 p.m. However, due to the late hour, the family decided to place the body in the mortuary at AKG Hospital in Kannur. Around 11:30 p.m., an attendant noticed something unusual when the body was being moved into the morgue. Jayan, the attendant, said he felt the hand move and alerted his colleague Anoop. After checking, they confirmed a pulse and decided to take Pavithran to Casualty.

Read Also | Maharashtra: ‘Dead’ Man Comes Back To Life After Ambulance Hits Pothole In Kolhapur

Doctors at AKG Hospital quickly intervened and confirmed that Pavithran was alive. He was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further treatment and was later reported to have responded to his name. The incident shocked both Pavithran’s family and the hospital staff. Doctors are monitoring his condition closely.

(With inputs from agencies)