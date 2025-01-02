Maharashtra: ‘Dead’ Man Comes Back To Life After Ambulance Hits Pothole In Kolhapur

A miraculous event in Kolhapur's Kasba Bawda area has left locals in awe. Pandurang Tatyya, a devoted member of the Warkari sect, was declared dead after suffering a heart attack. However, in an astonishing twist, he revived while being transported for his funeral.

On December 16th, Pandurang Ulpe collapsed while chanting the holy name of Lord Hari. Despite doctors’ best efforts, he was pronounced dead by 11:30 pm. His family and villagers began preparing for his last rites, and the news of his death spread quickly.

While his body was being carried home in an ambulance, a sudden jolt from a pothole caused his body to twitch. This unexpected movement prompted his relatives to rush him back to Kadamwadi Hospital. Upon re-admission, doctors found signs of life, and Pandurang slowly started responding to treatment. Miraculously, he regained consciousness, stood up unaided, and even walked out of the hospital. After eight days of care, Pandurang was discharged and returned home, leaving his family and the community in complete astonishment. His relatives believe this extraordinary recovery is a divine blessing from Lord Pandurang.

