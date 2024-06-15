Kerala: Man Hurls Bomb at BJP Worker's House in New Mahe, Accused Arrested; Incident Caught on CCTV

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 15, 2024 05:29 PM2024-06-15T17:29:14+5:302024-06-15T17:33:02+5:30

Kerala: New Mahe Police have arrested a suspect accused of throwing a bomb at the residence of BJP worker Sanoop ...

Kerala: New Mahe Police have arrested a suspect accused of throwing a bomb at the residence of BJP worker Sanoop in New Mahe town, according to Kannur Police, ANI reported.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a man approaching the house of the BJP worker before throwing a bomb. The blast and resulting fumes engulfed the area, causing alarm among residents. The video footage of the attack has since gone viral.

Local police have responded swiftly to arrest Arun K, the accused of the attack. The motive behind the incident is currently under investigation.

