Kerala: Man Hurls Bomb at BJP Worker's House in New Mahe, Accused Arrested; Incident Caught on CCTV

Kerala: New Mahe Police have arrested a suspect accused of throwing a bomb at the residence of BJP worker Sanoop in New Mahe town, according to Kannur Police, ANI reported.

Kerala | New Mahe Police arrested Arun K, accused of throwing a bomb at the house of a BJP worker Sanoop: Kannur Police — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a man approaching the house of the BJP worker before throwing a bomb. The blast and resulting fumes engulfed the area, causing alarm among residents. The video footage of the attack has since gone viral.

VIDEO | An unidentified man hurled a bomb at a BJP worker’s house in Kerala’s New Mahe town. CCTV visuals of the incident.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/oYIo5aMYCA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2024

Local police have responded swiftly to arrest Arun K, the accused of the attack. The motive behind the incident is currently under investigation.