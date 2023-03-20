Kerala: Medical college hospital attendant arrested for sexually assaulting woman who underwent surgery

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], March 20 : Kozhikode Police has arrested a 55-year-old attendant for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who underwent surgery at the medical college, police said on Monday.

*The accused, identified as Saseendran, was arrested on charges of rape.

According to the complaint, the woman was shifted to the women's surgical ICU from the main surgery theatre two days ago.

"The woman was semi-conscious at that time. Around that time, another patient was in critical condition and all the staff had moved to attend that patient. The woman was shifted from the operation theatre to the Surgical ICU by this attendant. She knew about the assault but was not able to react in a semi-conscious manner," the complaint said.

The victim woman told her husband about the assault once she regained consciousness.

They filed complaint with the Medical College Police. The Medical College Police identified the person and registered a case.

Health minister Veena George has ordered a probe and directed Medical education director to conduct probe and submit report. The attendant was suspended from service later. Medical college police arrested him today after noon.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

