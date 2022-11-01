Kerala: Mother, uncle of woman who poisoned her lover, arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 The Crime branch police, probing the case of a 22-year-old woman poisoning her lover on October 14, has arrested her mother and uncle in connection with the case.

The two have been charged with destruction of evidence.

While in police custody, Greeshma attempted suicide by consuming disinfectant, just before she was to be taken for evidence collection on Monday.

She is presently convalescing at the Medical College hospital here and her condition is reported to be stable.

A local magistrate arrived at her hospital bed on Monday evening and her arrest was recorded.

On Tuesday, the Nedumangadu police in the capital city suburbs registered a fresh case against Greeshma for her suicide attempt.

Her mother and uncle will be produced before the local court later in the day.

The woman, on Sunday, had confessed to having poisoned her lover Sharon Raj by mixing a toxic chemical in an ayurvedic medication on October 14. The man passed away at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College October 25.

His family had alleged that their son was poisoned to death by Greeshma, which was denied by her and her family.

Raj's family also alleged that the Parasala police, which did the preliminary investigation, was not handling the case professionally.

His father told the media on Monday that Greeshma, along with her mother, had killed his son.

Police said it appears that Greeshma got engaged to another person and wanted to get rid of Raj. Her WhatsApp chats indicate that she had some astrological issues also. She believed that her first husband would die and then she would lead a peaceful life with her second marriage.

According to Raj's relatives, he wanted to prove that this astrological prediction was wrong. They said that he had married Greeshma at the Vettukadu church and had put 'sindoor' on her forehead.

Raj's family also accused the Parasala Police of attempting to divert the probe despite them trying to convince the police that it was a planned murder.

