Kerala: Motorcyclist Gets Entangled in Rope Tied for PM Narendra Modi’s Security; Watch Video

A scooty rider met with a tragic accident and died after getting entangled in a rope that was tied across a major road in Kerala as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security measures ahead of his Lok Sabha election rally.

Motorcyclist Manoj Unni, a resident of Vaduthala, lost his life in the incident, which took place at 10.30 PM on Sunday. According to the news agency PTI report, a police official said Unni was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. Meanwhile, his family said the rope was tied across the road without any warning, and in the night, it was difficult to identify it.

"The rope was tied as part of the security arrangements for the PM's visit. However, there was no ribbon or any reflective markers to make it visible at night," a relative told the media. PM Modi will address two public meetings as part of the BJP's election campaign in Kerala today.