"Narendra Modi Is the Only Person Who Can Become the Prime Minister of India; None in the India Bloc Can Become the PM”: HD Deve Gowda

Former PM and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda is set to participate in the 15th general elections. He feels Narendra Modi is the only choice to become India’s Prime Minister again. While replying in a press meet to a question asked about whether NDA’s slogan “Abb ki baar 400 paar” will become a reality, Deve Gowda said, “I ask who in INDIA bloc can become the PM of India? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only person who can become. I don’t know about the number of seats NDA will win but I don’t see any hindrance stopping Modi from becoming PM again.” He lashed out at CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivkumar that they are willing to finish off JD(S) once and for all. But it will be impossible and won’t happen, Deve Gowda added.

Facing dynastic allegations by fielding son-in-law Dr Manjunath from Bangalore Rural, Deve Gowda said that seeing Manjunath’s achievements, and his good reputation served 16 years as the director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Vascular Sciences, PM Modi to BJP national President JP Nadda immensely pressurized to field him as the BJP candidate from Bangalore Rural. Manjunath's candidature has been unanimously approved not only by the national leaders of BJP including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P.Nadda but also by the rank and file of the Janata Dal (Secular).

Former minister, C.P.Yogeshwar, a strong contender for the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, has backed out and supported Manjunath's candidature. He is considered to be a strong contender for the seat. So I agreed to file him as a candidate from Bangalore Rural. Similarly, I wanted to field Nikhil from Mandya but district MLAs and functionaries felt Kumaraswamy should contest from the Mandya seat. Talking about JD(S) winning on the three seats it is contesting, Deve Gowda said that the foundation of JD(S) is very strong. HD Kumaraswamy’s work and efforts and HD Revanna’s development agendas have safeguarded and reinforced our base in Hasan and Mandya. Besides that, former CM BS Yediyurappa has a stronghold in Hassa and Mandya. BSY and his son BY Vijayendra’s campaigning will strengthen our position there. In Kolar, we are strong there as we have three MLAs and an MLC. For the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Deve Gowda said that the alliance will stay and we will move forward with all honesty.