Kerala: OLA Electric Scooter Catches Fire in Thiruvananthapuram; Students Escape Unharmed (Watch Video)

In a concerning incident in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, an OLA Electric scooter caught fire while en route to a local college. The two students riding the scooter noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and quickly dismounted. Shortly after, the scooter burst into flames and was completely destroyed. The fire department arrived promptly, managing to control the blaze before it could spread further. Fortunately, no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

An OLA scooter caught on fire at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Not a good look at not a good time. 💀



Two students were going to college when it started to smoke & they got off. The scooter proceeds to catch fire and was totalled. Fire force came & extinguished the flames. pic.twitter.com/NWJLsRJfX9 — Harinarayanan p c (@harinarayananpc) October 8, 2024

Also Read: Karnataka: Ola Electric Customer Arrested for Setting Showroom on Fire in Kalaburagi Over Unsatisfactory Servicing (Watch Video)

This is not the first such incident involving OLA scooters. Last year in April, another fire was reported in Thiruvananthapuram. In that case, a scooter valued at INR 149,000 caught fire while parked in a garage, resulting in damage to the owner's property, including a television, with total losses amounting to INR 449,500. Additionally, on March 25 last year, an OLA S1 Pro scooter caught fire in Lohegaon, Pune. That incident prompted an investigation by the Centre for Fire, Explosive, and Environment Safety, a division under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).



