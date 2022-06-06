Kerala on high alert after 2 norovirus case reported in state; check out symptoms

While the country is facing the corona crisis, another new virus has entered Kerala and has put the administration on it's toes again. This virus is called norovirus. The virus has been found in two children in Kerala, causing a outbreak. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has confirmed this. "The health department is assessing the situation, there is no need to worry," she said. The condition of the children is stable. Norovirus is a highly contagious disease, usually spread through contaminated water, contaminated food, and contact with an infected person. A new case of Norovirus has been reported in Vihinjam of Thiruvananthapuram. According to ANI, Kerala Health Minister Veena George, samples have been sent to the place where the infection was found in children. Arrangements have been made to prevent the spread of the disease. The infection was found in two students of a lower primary school.

According to the Indian Express, health department officials said that students were found to have food poisoning after eating the mid-day meal distributed in schools. The state health department and the general education and civil supplies department held a high-level meeting on Sunday to announce measures to curb the spread of the disease. This includes taking special care of hygiene while preparing the midday meal, cleaning the water tanks, making the staff aware.

The norovirus which is also known as the 'winter vomiting bug' is highly infectious and spreads easily among people leading to diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach ache. Health department doctors said that the disease is transmitted by direct contact with an infected person, contaminated food or touching a contaminated surface, and putting unwashed hands in the mouth. The most common symptoms of the disease according to doctors are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. In certain cases there is fever, headache and body ache.The signs and symptoms are seen 12 to 48 hours after the person is exposed to norovirus and it lasts for three to four days. Fresh fruits consumed without proper washing, green vegetables including lettuce and oysters are common carriers of norovirus.

The infection is usually not fatal, but children and the elderly are advised to be especially careful. Their condition can be serious due to infection and excessive vomiting and diarrhea. Most patients recover within a few days. No specific medication is given to a person infected with the virus. To avoid this, wash your hands frequently with soap after using the toilet or changing diapers. Wash your hands carefully before eating or preparing food. The virus had also spread in Kerala last year.