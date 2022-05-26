Kerala: PC George arrested in hate speech case

Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested former MLA PC George in a case registered against him for alleged hate speech.

The police have shifted him to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi for further proceedings. He will be produced before the court on Thursday at Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to PC George in another hate speech case at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala in the Ernakulam district on May 8.

Wednesday's arrest was recorded in a case of alleged hate speech against Muslims in Anantapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram on April 30.

On the way to Thiruvananthapuram, he was admitted to the general hospital at Ernakulam as he felt unwell but the journey continued shortly after.

George said, "I haven't done anything that goes against the country. I don't need anyone's vote who is not a patriot. I haven't done anything illegal. I have respect for the law, that's why I am cooperating. I haven't done anything wrong."

( With inputs from ANI )

