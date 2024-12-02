Kerala Police Arrest Neighbour in Rs 1 Crore and 300 Sovereign Gold Theft in Kannur

Kerala police arrested a 30-year-old neighbor, Lijesh, on Monday in connection with the theft of ₹1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold from a trader's home in Kannur district last week. Lijesh was taken into custody on Saturday by the investigation team formed to look into the case, according to police officials.

The stolen cash and gold ornaments were recovered from beneath a cot at the house of Lijesh, a welder. Police confirmed that the breakthrough in the investigation came from CCTV footage and fingerprint evidence. The footage revealed the accused returning to the scene the day after the theft, which raised suspicions of involvement from someone familiar with the household.

Crucial evidence included a chisel found inside the house and fingerprints, police said. The theft occurred while Ashraf, a rice trader, and his family were attending a wedding in Madurai on November 19. They discovered the robbery upon returning home on November 24.

