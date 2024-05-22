Kerala Police files charge sheet against Congress MLA in rape, attempt to murder case

Kerala Police files charge sheet against Congress MLA in rape, attempt to murder case

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 The Kerala Police's Crime Branch Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court in the state capital district against two-time Congress legislator Eldhose Kunnappilly and two of his associates for rape and attempted murder based on a complaint from his former woman friend.

The charge sheet has been filed at a court in the Neyyatinkara suburb.

Kunnappilly, a second-time legislator from Perumbavoor constituency in Ernakulam district, is accused of committing various offences, including repeatedly raping the same woman, attempt to murder, and assaulting a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty, based on the complaint filed by the alleged survivor with the police in September 2022.

The legislator is presently on bail.

