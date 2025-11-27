Kerala: Police Fire in Self-Defence as KAAPA Accused Attacks Officers With Machete, Flees in Thiruvananthapuram

Police opened fire on a Kappa case accused who tried to attack officials in Aryangode, Thiruvananthapuram. The incident took place on Monday night when the accused, identified as Kairi Kiran, attempted to assault the Station House Officer with a machete during his arrest.

Kiran, who has several criminal cases registered against him, had earlier been deported from the area under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Police reached the spot after receiving information that he had violated the KAAPA order and returned home.

While officers were trying to take him into preventive custody, the accused allegedly swung a machete at them multiple times. Some officers narrowly escaped serious injuries.

In self-defence, the SHO, Tanseem Abdul Samad, fired a shot from his service revolver. However, the accused managed to flee from the scene, and a search has been launched to track him down.