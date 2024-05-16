Kerala Police register case against four Southern Air Command officials for brawl in restaurant

Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 The Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against four Southern Air Command officials based on a complaint given by a hotel in the state capital city.

A hotel official said there were a group of people who created problems and their staff members were roughed up.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night and trouble started when the guests were asked to wait as tables were not empty. This irked the guests who later turned unruly, according to the hotel staff.

Based on the complaint given by the hotel management, the local police have registered a case against four Southern Air Command officials.

The police have intimated the matter to the Military Intelligence.

More details are awaited.

