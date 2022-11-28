Kerala: Police releases 4 persons protesting against Vizhinjam port construction

The Kerala Police on Monday released four of the five protesters arrested by the Vizhinjam police for allegedly blocking trucks in Thiruvananthapuram that led to a scuffle a day before.

The talks between the police and protestors are currently underway.

"At present, everything seems normal and under control. We will take steps based on the situation," DCP Law and Order V Ajith said.

Vizhinjam Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram was attacked on Sunday night allegedly by the protesters opposing the Adani port project here. They also demanded the release of people earlier arrested by the Police (on Sunday).

The Vizhinjam police informed on Sunday that they had registered cases against the Arch Bishop and the auxiliary bishop of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as several priests for allegedly blocking trucks, leading to a scuffle.

These trucks were carrying some material for the construction of Vizhinjam port by the Adani Group.

The alleged scuffle took place when a group of people protesting against Vizhinjam port's construction blocked these vehicles and another group in support of the port project opposed them.

On Sunday, the police said that they had booked Arch Bishop Thomas J Netto, Auxiliary Bishop Christuraj and the priests on several charges including conspiracy, incitement to violence and attempt to murder.

A case was also registered against protesters supporting the port project, the police informed.

In September, the Kerala region of the Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) launched a 'Janabodhana Yatra' from Moolambilly in Ernakulam district to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram as a part of a solidarity protest against the fishermen, who are holding protests at Vizhinjam against the Adani port project.

The churches of Kochi also extended their support to the fishermen, with priests and clergymen forming a human chain with the support of locals spread over 17.5 km.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor