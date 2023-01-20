Kerala Police suspends 2 DSPs for alleged unholy nexus with "anti social elements"

The Kerala Police on Thursday suspended two Deputy Superintendent of Police on the charges of alleged unholy nexus with the "anti-national elements" of society.

The DSPs-- Johnson K.J., Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Crime Detachment and M. Prasad, M. Prasad, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Special Investigation Ubnit-I have been placed under suspension with immediate effect in the contemplation of inquiry.

The State Police Chief in his report said the officers have mediated to resolve the real estate transaction dispute with one Nidhin, a native of Muttada, who was injured in a goon attack on Pattoor, and Renjith alias Umbidi Renjith working in real estate and a follower of notorious "antisocial element" Ohm Prakash.

The government examined the matter in detail and prima facia noted that the officers had committed grave misconduct and indiscipline and their act was unbecoming Senior Police Officer, which tarnished the image of the Police Department.

( With inputs from ANI )

