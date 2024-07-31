Kerala Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Wayanad and 4 Others, Yellow for 7 Districts; Death Toll Rises to 163

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' and 'Yellow' alerts for several districts in Kerala amid heavy rainfall and landslides in the state. IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and sounded an orange alert in these areas.

IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. However, no rainfall warning was issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Kerala | IMD issues 'Orange' alert issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.



'Yellow' alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.



No rain warnings for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. pic.twitter.com/k0iFDXDDrX — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

The alerts come in the wake of territorial rains that led to landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, which claimed the lives of more than 163 people in the state and over 200 injured. Officials have handed over 32 dead bodies to the victims' families. About 78 dead bodies were deposited at the Meppadi Social Health Centre. Another 32 dead bodies have been kept in Nilambur district hospital.

Also Read | Wayanad Landslide: Death Toll Reaches 153, Search for Missing Continues.

In this incident, 91 people were missing and 191 people were hospitalized. Disaster management teams and soldiers are continuing rescue operations in Wayanad. The landslides hit Mundakkai town along with Meppadi and Churalmala villages in Wayanad district. The landslides occurred three times between 2 am and 6 am on Tuesday morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased Kannadigas. He said rescue workers and officials from the state are busy in relief and rescue operation in landslide hit state.

ಕೇರಳದ ವಯನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಭೂಕುಸಿತದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಏರುತ್ತಲೇ ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದೊಂದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಘೋರ ದುರಂತ, ಈ ದುರಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡದ್ದು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ನೋವುಂಟು ಮಾಡಿದೆ.



ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಿಗೆ ತಲಾ ರೂ.5 ಲಕ್ಷ ಪರಿಹಾರ ನೀಡಲಾಗುವುದು. ಇದೇ ವೇಳೆ ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ ಎಂದು… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 31, 2024

"This is a very heinous tragedy, the fact that Kannadigas lost their lives in this tragedy made it even more painful. The deceased Kannadigas will be given a compensation of Rs.5 lakh each...Already, two senior IAS officers of the state, NDRF team and Army teams are busy in the rescue work. Today Minister Santosh Lad is being sent to Wayanad to take charge of defense work. Saving lives of the victims is our first priority and our government is working hard to bring the Kannadigas in distress safely to Nadi," said Siddaramaiah.