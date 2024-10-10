Kerala Rain Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alerts for Eight Districts; Predicts Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for eight districts in Kerala, predicting isolated heavy rainfall in these regions on Thursday. The southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta, along with the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, according to the weather office.

The term "heavy rain" indicates the possibility of receiving between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, the IMD explained. It also advised residents near riverbanks and low-lying areas around dams to be alert to potential risks and relocate to safer locations as instructed by authorities.

"Residents in disaster-prone areas must ensure that camps are set up in their locality and should move to those locations during the daytime. For this, they may contact local bodies and revenue authorities," it said.