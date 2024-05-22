Kerala Rains: Fishermen Warned Against Venturing Into Sea Until Further Notice

The Indian Meteorological department has warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea from the Kerala coast until further notice in view of the heavy wind and rough sea conditions stemming from the rain conditions. The latest warning was issued on Wednesday even as the Fisheries department makes preparations to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea in view of the onset of the monsoon season.

With heavy rainfall continuing in various districts in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has scaled up weather alert for May 22 for the State by putting Pathanmthitta and Idukki on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and 10 other districts on isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are on orange alert.

The remaining two northern districts – Kasaragod and Kannur – are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on May 22, rainfall was more or less widespread across the State. Urumi in Kozhikode district reported 13 cm and Ambalayavayal in Wayanad district, 11 cm. Kerala government said earlier that emergency operation centres were opened in all district collectorates and taluk offices in view of the possibility of landslides and mudslides. Hospitals were also put on alert to handle any eventuality, such as an epidemic outbreak.

Incidents of water logging were reported from across the state amid heavy rains.District collectors were also told to impose a night travel ban in hilly areas if necessary. "The 24x7 Emergency Operation Centres have been opened in all collectorates and taluk offices with the coordination of various departments to tackle all urgent situations," the minister added.