Kerala Rains: Heavy Downpour Hits Several Areas, IMD Issues Orange Alert in Five Districts

On Friday, heavy rains hit various regions of Kerala, disrupting normal life as roads were waterlogged and traffic jams ensued. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for five districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for seven other districts across the state.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The IMD also forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty winds in one or two locations within Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

The IMD further predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds in certain areas of Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.