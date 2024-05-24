Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki Districts

Kerala grapples with relentless downpours as certain regions endure rainfall exceeding 200 mm within a span of 24 hours. Urban centers such as Kochi and Thrissur witness severe waterlogging, posing significant challenges on Friday.

As the southern state contends with the effects of intense pre-monsoon showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently issued an Orange alert for three districts. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts are under the Orange alert, signaling heightened caution amidst the inclement weather conditions.

The IMD has declared that Cyclonic Storm Remal, originating in the Bay of Bengal, is anticipated to make landfall along the coasts of West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh as a severe cyclone on Saturday, May 26th. This event aligns with the voting schedule for eight constituencies during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.