Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Wayanad, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Six Other Districts for Next Few Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across north and central Kerala in the coming days, issuing an orange alert for multiple districts. On December 1, the alert covers Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. For December 2, the orange alert is in place for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts on December 1. An orange alert signifies very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts as a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm Fengal within the next 12 hours.