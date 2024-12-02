Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert in Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Four Districts; Schools Closed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on December 2. Initially, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta were under an orange alert, but the IMD upgraded it to a red alert later in the day.

A red alert signifies extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, and a yellow alert warns of heavy rain ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm. In response to the red alert, district administrations in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Wayanad have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, on Monday.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and relocate to safer locations as instructed by authorities. Those residing along riverbanks and in dam catchment areas should also evacuate as per official instructions, the SDMA added.



