Kerala rains: Light-intensity rainfall predicted in parts of State

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 7 : India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for certain districts in the State even as it forecast the intensity of rainfall lashing the State to reduce from Friday onwards.

Meanwhile, overnight rainfall in Kottayam has left various parts of the residential areas in the city waterlogged.

For today, a yellow alert has been issued in Malappuram, Kozhikhode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragode districts of Kerala.

The weather department stated, "Thiruvananthapuram is expected to experience a cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers on Friday." IMD also predicted light-intensity rainfall in other districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.

Meanwhile, the low-lying areas of the Alappuzha district in Kerala were flooded after continuous rains for the last three days and overflowing of Manimala, Achankovil and Pamba rivers.

The low-lying areas of the Alappuzha district were waterlogged.

Rainwater entered houses and a large number of families were shifted to relief camps opened by district authorities. The district authorities have opened 17 relief camps in Alappuzha in view of heavy rains.

Five camps were opened in Chengannur taluk, two in Cherthala and a camp in Mavelikara. At present, eleven camps are functioning in Chengannur, four in Cherthala and two in Mavelikara.

More than 1100 people were shifted to relief camps in three talukas of Alapuzha.

571 people including 245 men, 251 women and 75 children from 184 families were shifted to the camps. In Chengannur, there are 282 people from 79 families in the camps. In Cherthala, 262 people from 98 families and 27 people from seven families in Mavelikkara were moved to relief camps.

As heavy rain continued in many parts of Kerala on Wednesday, the administration in eleven districts of the state declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Six districts of the state are on Orange Alert.

The rain has caused waterlogging, coastal erosion and overflowing of rivers in many parts of the state.

