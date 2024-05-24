Kerala Rains: Moderate to Light Showers Expected in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Other Districts

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has forecasted moderate rainfall for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram on Friday, while light rainfall is expected in the remaining districts of the state.

According to the latest update from the Kerala Disaster Management Authority, "Moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram, while light rainfall is likely at one or two places in all other districts of Kerala."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on X that a well-marked low-pressure system over the central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression as of 5:30 AM today. "It is likely to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclone over the east-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of the 25th. Subsequently, it is expected to move nearly northwards and intensify into a severe cyclone by the evening of the 25th," the IMD stated.



