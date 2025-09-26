Kerala Rains: Schools and Colleges Shut in Thiruvananthapuram, Public Exams to Be Held as Scheduled

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms across Kerala over the next two days. According to the agency, several districts will receive rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, prompting the declaration of a yellow alert. In view of the heavy downpour, the Thiruvananthapuram district collector announced a holiday for all schools and colleges, including professional institutions, on Friday. However, the authorities clarified that public examinations scheduled earlier will go ahead as planned without cancellation. The precautionary measures come amid a forecast of persistent heavy showers in many parts of the state.

The weather office has issued yellow alerts in different districts for September 26 and September 27. On September 26, alerts are in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur. For September 27, the alerts extend to Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. The IMD also highlighted that a new low-pressure system is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal. In addition, existing cyclonic activity in the Pacific Ocean has already contributed to heavy rainfall in Kerala since Wednesday night.

The agency further cautioned that intense rain will continue in Kerala’s southern districts on Friday, while northern districts are also likely to experience a significant increase in showers as the weather system nears the state’s coastline. Along the coastal stretches of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep, strong winds with speeds ranging from 40–50 kmph and gusts up to 60 kmph are expected until Saturday. Due to these dangerous conditions, fishermen have been strictly warned against venturing into the sea until further notice from the authorities.

Officials have issued a public advisory, warning of potential impacts such as traffic delays, waterlogging on key roads, poor visibility, and flooding in low-lying areas. In addition, strong winds and heavy rain may lead to uprooting of trees, electricity disruptions, and damage to houses and temporary structures. The risk of landslides and coastal hazards also remains high. Authorities have urged residents to limit non-essential travel, remain indoors whenever possible, and cooperate with traffic and disaster management teams to ensure community safety during this period of adverse weather.