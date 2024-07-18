Kerala Rains Wreak Havoc: Flooding and Landslides Hit Northern Districts

In northern Kerala, heavy rains persistently battered several areas on Thursday, severely disrupting daily life. Reports indicate incidents of flooding, tree uprooting, and minor landslides across the region's hilly districts.

In the hilly areas of Wayanad district, widespread heavy rains have caused partial damage to 29 houses, necessitating the evacuation of over 700 people to 22 camps. Additionally, water levels in rivers flowing through the region have surged due to the downpour.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a red alert for two districts in the state. The IMD issued a red alert in Wayanad and Kannur and sounded an orange alert in eight other districts of the state for the day. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the remaining six districts for the day.

According to IMD classifications, a red alert signifies heavy to extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall expected between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also forecasts moderate rainfall and gusty winds, with speeds up to 50 kilometers per hour likely at isolated locations in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

