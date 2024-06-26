Kerala Rains Wreak Havoc: Houses Damaged, Trees Uprooted, Rivers and Dams See Rising Water Levels

On Wednesday, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds persisted in multiple parts of Kerala, causing significant damage including house destruction, uprooted trees, and rising water levels in rivers and dams. Districts such as Thrissur and Ernakulam reported high tides and sea incursions, while landslides created chaos in the high ranges of Kozhikode.

Authorities have reported that several houses were damaged in Alappuzha, Kannur, and Idukki districts due to heavy downpours and strong winds since Tuesday night.

Incessant rains caused a portion of the "annadana mandapam" (dining hall) at the renowned Ochira Parabrahma Temple in Kollam district to collapse. Additionally, several trees were uprooted along the banks of the Periyar River in Aluva near Ernakulam.

The authorities raised shutters at several dams including Malankara, Pambla, and Kallarkutty to discharge excess water. In response, the Ernakulam District Administration advised residents along the banks of the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers to exercise increased vigilance, particularly after the Malankara Dam's shutters were each raised by one meter.

In view of continuing rains, a holiday was declared for educational institutions in Kottayam district on Wednesday. As per the latest radar imagery, moderate to intense rainfall with winds gusting up to 40 kmph is expected in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts in the coming hours.