Kerala reports 16,012 new cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 16,012 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 80,089 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 43,087 people recovered from the infection while 1,141 people have been hospitalised.

With 27 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll climbed to 61,626 in Kerala.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor